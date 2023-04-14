Mark Jensen sentenced; life in prison without parole, 1998 death of his wife

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Mark Jensen on Friday, April 14 to life in prison without parole in the killing of his wife, Julie Jensen, in 1998.

A Kenosha County jury found Jensen guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing on Feb. 1. Jurors deliberated for more than six hours before reaching their verdict.

Jensen was sentenced based on the law back in 1998. So the options for the court included:

Life in prison with 20 years parole

Life in prison with parole eligibility later than 20 years

Life in prison without parole

Mark Jensen

Jensen was found guilty earlier this year of killing his wife, Julie Jensen. Antifreeze was found in her system. Prosecutors said Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze over several days, drugged her and smothered her.

Mark Jensen was having an affair with his bosses’ secretary in the months prior to Julie’s death. The woman moved to Kenosha in the months afterward and the two later married.

Jensen was convicted of killing Julie in 2008. But a new trial was ordered after a letter written by Julie before her death, incriminating her husband if anything happened to her, was thrown out.

After a nearly month-long trial a second jury came to the same conclusion: Mark Jensen killed Julie Jensen.

Julie Jensen

This is a developing story.