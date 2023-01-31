Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Closing arguments Tuesday

Closing arguments in Mark Jensen's homicide retrial are expected to begin Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of poisoning and killing his wife, Julie, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. But Jensen was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

Mark Jensen

The second trial entered its fourth week Monday, as the Jensen's eldest son took the stand in his father's defense, and Jensen's attorneys rested their case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Defense attorneys, prosecutors and Judge Anthony Milisauskas will go over jury instructions in the morning, followed by closing arguments.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas

Four of the 16 jurors will be randomly struck, but Milisauskas wants to keep the alternate jurors at the courthouse during deliberations, in case there is an issue and a juror needs to be replaced.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.