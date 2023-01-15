Texas brewery cancels anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse: 'Doesn't reflect our values'

article

A brewery in Texas has canceled a rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, claiming that the event doesn't reflect its values.

Southern Star Brewing Company, a brewery in Conroe, Texas, will no longer host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Rittenhouse on Jan. 26, explaining its position Friday in a Twitter post.

"Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer," the brewery said.

Rittenhouse reacted to the event's cancelation by Southern Star Brewing Co.

"It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd. I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at," Rittenhouse said.

"I don't support companies who don't support the first amendment," Rittenhouse added in another tweet.

In November 2021, Arizona State University students demanded that the university administration withdraw Rittenhouse from classes, with four left-leaning student organizations calling him "Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse."

Rittenhouse wasn't an on-campus student at the university but took online classes during the fall 2021 semester.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after facing five charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in relation to the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the summer of 2020.

Had he been convicted, Rittenhouse could have faced a mandatory life sentence.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rittenhouse and Southern Star Brewing Co.

