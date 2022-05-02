Kyle Rittenhouse juror list obtained by FOX6

We are learning new information on the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The list obtained by FOX6 includes jurors who were both selected and excused.

Twenty jurors were selected -- 11 women and nine men.

Twelve of the jurors were from Kenosha, four from Pleasant Prairie and the remainder from Burlington, Salem, Twin Lakes and Bristol.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Rittenhouse shot three men during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in 2020. He killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked him. A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide.