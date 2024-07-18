RNC 2024: Delegates weigh Biden stepping down amid reports

Thursday is the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, and the future of the 2024 presidential race appears to be up in the air.

Multiple reports are now surfacing about mounting pressure for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. Media outlets have reported that former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have both privately expressed concerns that Biden's chance of beating former President Donald Trump have greatly diminished.

The development comes as Biden is off the campaign trail, sick with COVID-19. He is now at home in Delaware, self-isolating.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Some delegates at the RNC believe Biden should exit the race.

President Joe Biden

"It has become clear to me over the last few months that he has diminished in his ability to lead, and we need somebody in office if that Democratic was to win that can actually lead," North Carolina delegate Maggie Sandrock said.

But other delegates say his party should stick behind him.

"If he was confident enough to get to this point they are going to get rid of him just because he has COVID, because he’s been not keeping up mentally with everything. I say at this point, let him run and may the best person win," Minnesota delegate Michael Bang said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Former President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump spoke to FOX6 News about Biden dropping out as well.

"I don’t exactly think that’s a good thing for Biden’s legacy and I think he’s probably making that calculation in his head right now," he said.