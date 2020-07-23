'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
Joe Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to company long-standing racial economic inequalities in an attempt to draw a contrast with President Trump.
With federal aid coming to Milwaukee, council votes in opposition 'to activities we are seeing in Portland'
The Milwaukee Common Council voted in opposition to tactics being used by federal agents elsewhere, with agents set to arrive in Milwaukee.
Twitter deletes video promoted by Pres. Trump sharing unproven claims about drug as COVID-19 treatment
Twitter clamps down on a video posted by President Trump.
First lady Melania Trump announces plan to revamp White House Rose Garden with 'renewal' project
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration.The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and changes made to support a modern presidency have taken a toll on the outdoor space just off the Oval Office.President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden a lot more lately to make statements and hold news conferences in the age of the coronavirus.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial
MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Pres. Trump and Joe Biden ads
CHICAGO — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival.
Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner -- President Donald Trump.
Lawyers for Huawei CFO say she's President Trump bargaining chip
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei say her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by U.S. President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.”Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018.
No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid
WASHINGTON — Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday.
'Massive reductions:' President Trump signs executive orders to lower prescription drug costs
President Donald Trump signed new executive orders on Friday that he said would significantly reduce the price of prescription drugs for American patients and seniors.
President Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won't change
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases that honor Confederate generals, even though the House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills that rename them.President Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to Oklahoma Sen.
President Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile.Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian.
VP Pence defends federal agents in Milwaukee 'to bring an end to the violence' as homicide rate doubles
MILWAUKEE -- "The first question is why are you coming?
Gov. Evers responds to Pres. Trump's plan to deploy federal officers in Milwaukee: 'Not welcome'
President Donald Trump announced he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.
In shift, President Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Softening his earlier stance, President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.
Pres. Trump calls off RNC in Florida, citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus; North Carolina events still on
President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 23 that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
Pepcid as a virus remedy? Trump administration's $21M research gamble fizzled
WASHINGTON -- A nearly $21 million government-funded study to see if a popular, over-the-counter heartburn medication could be a COVID-19 remedy has fizzled amid allegations of conflicts of interest and scientific misconduct, according to interviews, a whistleblower complaint and internal government records obtained by The Associated Press.In mid-April, the Trump administration funded a study of famotidine, the main ingredient in Pepcid, despite a lack of published data or studies to suggest heavy doses would be effective against the novel coronavirus.
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
NEW YORK — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer on Thursday, July 23, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book about President Trump before November's election.Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K.