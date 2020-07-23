First lady Melania Trump announces plan to revamp White House Rose Garden with 'renewal' project

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration.The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and changes made to support a modern presidency have taken a toll on the outdoor space just off the Oval Office.President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden a lot more lately to make statements and hold news conferences in the age of the coronavirus.

As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial

MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.

Lawyers for Huawei CFO say she's President Trump bargaining chip

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei say her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by U.S. President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.”Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018.

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

WASHINGTON — Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday.

President Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won't change

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases that honor Confederate generals, even though the House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills that rename them.President Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to Oklahoma Sen.

President Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile.Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian.

Pepcid as a virus remedy? Trump administration's $21M research gamble fizzled

WASHINGTON -- A nearly $21 million government-funded study to see if a popular, over-the-counter heartburn medication could be a COVID-19 remedy has fizzled amid allegations of conflicts of interest and scientific misconduct, according to interviews, a whistleblower complaint and internal government records obtained by The Associated Press.In mid-April, the Trump administration funded a study of famotidine, the main ingredient in Pepcid, despite a lack of published data or studies to suggest heavy doses would be effective against the novel coronavirus.

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

NEW YORK — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer on Thursday, July 23, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book about President Trump before November's election.Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K.