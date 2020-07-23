WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration.The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and changes made to support a modern presidency have taken a toll on the outdoor space just off the Oval Office.President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden a lot more lately to make statements and hold news conferences in the age of the coronavirus.

1 day ago