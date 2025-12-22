Judge Dugan trial audio reveals moment ICE agents arrived at courthouse

The Brief Federal jurors convicted Judge Hannah Dugan after hearing audio recordings from inside her courtroom on the day ICE agents attempted an arrest. Prosecutors argued the recordings showed Dugan deliberately tried to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade federal agents. The defense said the audio was incomplete and that Dugan acted in good faith amid policy confusion, but the jury sided with prosecutors.



Federal prosecutors built their case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan around audio and video recordings from inside her courtroom – evidence jurors ultimately agreed showed she obstructed federal agents during an attempted arrest.

What we know:

The recordings, released by the clerk of federal courts after the trial, capture moments from April 18, when agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was appearing before Dugan on a misdemeanor battery case.

Judge Hannah Dugan trial on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Sketch courtesy Adela Tesnow.

In one audio clip played repeatedly during the four-day trial, Dugan’s clerk alerts her to the agents’ presence.

"We have ICE guys in the hall," Dugan’s clerk Alan Freed can be heard saying.

"What?" Dugan responds.

"ICE guys. ICE!"

Security video later shows Dugan leaving her courtroom, confronting the federal agents in the hallway and directing them to the chief judge’s office before returning inside. Prosecutors argued that sequence – combined with subsequent courtroom audio – demonstrated a deliberate effort to delay proceedings and help Flores-Ruiz avoid arrest.

Dig deeper:

During another exchange captured on the recording, Dugan questions the defense counsel.

"What’s the name of the client?" Dugan asks.

"Eduardo Flores-Ruiz," Mercedes De la Rosa responds.

"What are you asking for?" Dugan says.

"Just another date," De la Rosa replies.

"Get a date off the record – right now," Dugan says.

Judge Hannah Dugan in court on Monday, Dec. 15. Sketch courtesy Adela Tesnow.

Prosecutors also highlighted statements they said showed Dugan understood the consequences of her actions.

"I’ll do it. I’ll take the heat," Dugan says in one clip.

Big picture view:

The defense countered that the recordings were incomplete, manipulated and difficult to hear, arguing Dugan was acting in good faith amid confusion over courthouse policies related to ICE arrests.

"Down the stairs… down the stairs," Dugan says in another recording. "Ms. De la Rosas – get your client out and come back and get a date, okay?"

The audio and video were among dozens of exhibits introduced at trial, along with testimony from multiple witnesses. After deliberations, the jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction of federal agents and not guilty on a separate misdemeanor charge.

