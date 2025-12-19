Judge Hannah Dugan found guilty of felony obstruction, what's next?

The Brief A jury found Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of obstructing federal agents at the courthouse. She was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE agents. Now the question is, will she resign? Will she be impeached?



A jury found Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan guilty on Thursday of a felony charge of obstructing federal agents at the courthouse earlier this year, but not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of helping an undocumented immigrant evade those agents who were there to arrest him.

What's next for Judge Hannah Dugan?

What we know:

As of Friday, Dec. 19, Hannah Dugan's courtroom remains with her name on the sign and people are saying…it's awkward.

Judge Hannah Dugan's courtroom

That's because judges testified against other judges, including Chief Judge Carl Ashley.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says until Judge Adelman accepts the verdict, which could take a few months, Dugan will remain under suspension with pay.

It's not clear exactly what Dugan was making, but state records show circuit court judges generally make around $175,000 a year.

Dugan could resign. State Republicans are calling for an impeachment if she doesn't.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

The last time that happened was in 1853.

What they're saying:

"It’s possible that Judge Dugan will simply resign and remove herself from the situation, but at least right now – she’s getting paid, so she doesn’t probably have the strongest desire to resign to not have further pay checks at this point," said legal expert Jonathan LaVoy.

Dugan's defense team said she will not be doing interviews.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 did reach out to Chief Judge Carl Ashley about when he expects to put out an official policy about ICE arrests in the courthouse now that the trial is over. FOX6 has not heard back.

Legal experts say if Dugan were to resign — she'd file that through the governor's office, which has not happened.