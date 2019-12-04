Did you ever think you could learn a new language using Netflix?Today, I’m looking at several ways you can get fluent without ever stepping foot in a classroom!BabbelFirst up Babbel, a popular website and app!Babbel offers 14 different languages and uses speech recognition software to measure how well your pronunciation matches what you’re trying to say."So our users have an opportunity not just to learn the language like vocabulary and grammar, but also really practice their pronunciation and get some feedback," says Jennifer Dorman, an instructional designer at Babbel.Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro onInstagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

August 19, 2019