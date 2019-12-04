Colin Kaepernick's life story is coming to Netflix
LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.“Colin in Black & White” will examine Kaepernick's high school years to illuminate the experiences that shaped his advocacy, Netflix said Monday.“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face.
Gino talks with the stars of 'Space Force,' which launches on Netflix May 29
MILWAUKEE -- "Space Force" launches on Netflix Friday, May 29 -- and the new comedy has a pretty notable cast.
Streaming video, online retailers escape pandemic pounding
NEW YORK — COVID-19 may have knocked U.S. stocks into a bear market and pummeled the U.S. economy, but the disease has also left some companies asking the question: “What recession?”Streaming media services, video game makers, and consumer staples companies have all gained ground as people stay home, try to stay entertained and focus on essentials.
Hillsborough sheriff: Former husband of Carole Baskin was likely killed; suspect didn't act alone
TAMPA, Fla. --The Tiger King saga continues with a TMZ special that dives deeper into the Netflix documentary.
Netflix series 'Space Force' has a release date: May 29
TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) -- In January, Netflix announced actor Steve Carell and the creator of "The Office" are teaming up for a series called "Space Force." Now, the streaming giant says there is a release date.The comedy series, which will focus on the people in charge of creating the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Services, will begin streaming on May 29, Netflix announced Wednesday.
Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
MILWAUKEE -- As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2,” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”Here’s everything coming and going in April:Avail. 4/1/20
‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends
MILWAUKEE -- With movie theaters closing and people keeping their social distance, Netflix Party may be the best way to hang out with your friends (sort of) while binge-watching together.Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows people to automatically sync their programs remotely and even chat while watching.According to the web store description, “Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone.
10 Netflix series to binge while in self-quarantine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — While self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic it can get pretty boring at home – here are ten Netflix series to help you ride out the isolation.
Local artist Kaylee Crossfire discusses her journey on new Netflix show helping hip-hop artists
MILWAUKEE -- It's a new music competition show on Netflix helping hip-hop artists pursue their dreams.
Netflix expected to crack down on password sharing
NEW YORK — Netflix is looking to crack down on sharing account passwords in the future.Officials with the streaming service announced the plans during a quarterly earnings call.
Netflix heads into showdown with slowing subscriber growth
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix's subscriber growth is bogging down even before the leading video streaming service confronts high-powered threats from Apple and Walt Disney Co.The latest sign of the challenges the company is facing emerged Wednesday with the release of its third-quarter results.
Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service and, uncharacteristically for the company, offering it at a bargain price — $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.Walt Disney Co.
Netflix offers fans a faithful return to 'The Dark Crystal'
NEW YORK — Louis Leterrier knew he'd immediately face scrutiny from superfans of "The Dark Crystal" when he became director of its prequel.
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' will be released in October
MILWAUKEE -- After months of swirling rumors and teases for a "Breaking Bad" movie, Netflix released the film's trailer Saturday, Aug. 24."El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will be available on the streaming service Oct. 11.
The ways you can learn a new language with technology
Did you ever think you could learn a new language using Netflix?Today, I’m looking at several ways you can get fluent without ever stepping foot in a classroom!BabbelFirst up Babbel, a popular website and app!Babbel offers 14 different languages and uses speech recognition software to measure how well your pronunciation matches what you’re trying to say."So our users have an opportunity not just to learn the language like vocabulary and grammar, but also really practice their pronunciation and get some feedback," says Jennifer Dorman, an instructional designer at Babbel.Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro onInstagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter
AT&T pulls 'Friends' from Netflix for its streaming service
NEW YORK — AT&T is pulling "Friends" from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service.
Netflix announces fashion design competition series
NEW YORK — It's been a minute since a new fashion design competition has occurred.
Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand's cave boys
BANGKOK — Netflix announced Tuesday it is joining with the production company for the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" to make a film about last July's dramatic rescue of 12 village boys in northern Thailand who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave for more than two weeks.Netflix and SK Global Entertainment said in Bangkok they have acquired the rights to the story from 13 Thumluang Co.