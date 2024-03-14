Netflix is chock-full of action shows, and the latest list of most-watched series on the streamer has a handful of fresh ones bringing viewers all over the world.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

First up, we're heading to England with the new Netflix original series "The Gentlemen," which builds off of writer-director Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. With a cast that includes Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kaya Scodelario, this eight-episode crime series, which debuted on March 7, has an impressive ensemble depicting con artists, gangsters, and other scoundrels. James portrays Eddie Horniman, a former United Nations peacekeeping officer who inherits his family's massive estate in England after the unexpected death of his father. But soon, he learns that an enormous weed farm is an essential component of it. Several colorful characters try to take advantage of the situation, and Eddie finds himself sinking deeper into the criminal world.

Hopping over to France, we have another Netflix original, "Furies," which depicts an uneasy balance of power between gangs and criminals in conflict with each other. The eight-episode series follows a college student seeking answers for the murder of her father. She seeks out a peacekeeper known as The Fury, and the two infiltrate the Parisian crime world to tackle a dark conspiracy simmering underneath. The violent and gritty action-crime series, which debuted on March 1, has invited comparisons to the work of John Woo and Luc Besson.

And heading down under and back to Europe, "The Tourist" returned for a second season on Feb. 29 with a change in scenery. The first season, which initially debuted on Max in 2022, centers on Elliot (Jamie Dornan) who wakes up in Australia with no recollection of his life. The new six-episode season takes the amnesia-stricken protagonist over to Netflix and back to his native Ireland to learn more about himself and his own family. It turns out that there's more to uncover from the revelations of the previous season, leading to shootouts, chases, and even a dance sequence.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson to fight in live Netflix event at AT&T Stadium this summer

Check out how this European trio ranked among the most-watched shows on Netflix from March 4-March 10, as compiled by Stacker.

#10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 2

#9. Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#8. The Signal: Limited Series

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#7. The Tourist: Season 2

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#6. Furies: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 2

#4. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 3

#3. Love Is Blind: Season 6

- Total weeks in top ten: 4

#2. The Gentlemen: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#1. The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping: Limited Series

- Total weeks in top ten: 1