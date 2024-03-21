March Madness, spring snow; sports fans not minding the weather

Spring snow is proving to be no match for March Madness fans.

Slushy roads may be in the forecast, but it’s the ice that’s keeping March Madness fans warm at Steny's Tavern & Grill in Walker’s Point.

Jake Mahkorn is a diehard sports fan. Every year he takes off to watch the NCAA Tournament.

"It doesn’t matter as much after a couple of drinks," he said regarding the weather. "This is like a therapeutic experience for me every year."

With the Marquette Golden Eagles and Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Dance, Ryan Steny, the owner of the bar, said fans will be willing to brave the spring snowfall on Friday, March 22.

"I don’t see anything stopping Wisconsin or Marquette fans tomorrow," he said.

With a twist in the forecast, southeast Wisconsin is expected to get three to six inches of snow.

"We actually put our snowblower away," Steny said. "Today I had to talk to my dad and we had to bring the snowblower back down here, get some more salt, just to make the sidewalks and the parking lots more safe."

With the potential for messy roads, Steny is expecting foot traffic to also pick up.

"Even if they are not going to drive tomorrow, they will Uber," he said. "Walker’s Point, in general, we have so many apartments."

He said local business will be booming.

"A lot of my staff are on doubles, working four days in a row, morning to night, and it’s great money for them and it’s great money for all the sports bars in the area," Steny said.

Whatever the weather, fans say although their plans might have to shift, they’ll be rooting for their teams, no matter what.

"I’ll be walking around tomorrow," Mahkorn said. "Maybe staying a little closer to home, maybe."

Sportsbook fun

Another place that's keeping busy with basketball is the Potawatomi Sportsbook.

As FOX6 News photojournalist Sam Gaudet shows you, the sport is bringing out some dedicated patrons.