Wisconsin's Snap-on named title sponsor, INDYCAR weekend at Milwaukee Mile

Snap-on will be the title sponsor of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series weekend at the Milwaukee Mile. The Wisconsin business has been a supporter of racing since 1981. The title sponsorship is a multi-year agreement.



Officials of Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park announced on Friday, Feb. 21 that Snap-on will be the title sponsor of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend in West Allis.

The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend will take place Aug. 23-24 – with the main race being held on Sunday, Aug. 24.

At the race, Snap-on will commemorate its 105th anniversary with makers and fixers in attendance from its Milwaukee hand tool plant, located in the city where it all began. Simultaneously, Snap-on celebrates its 44th year as a partner in INDYCAR racing in 2025.

On-track activities will begin on Saturday, Aug. 23, followed by INDY NXT by Firestone and NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on Sunday.

A news release said Snap-on has served as sponsor of the Team Penske INDYCAR program since 1981. In 2025, Snap-on is opening new doors with its first multi-year agreement as the title sponsor of the race weekend.

Ticket availability

Tickets for the 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend will go on sale in the coming weeks.