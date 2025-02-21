Wisconsin's Snap-on named title sponsor, INDYCAR weekend at Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Officials of Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park announced on Friday, Feb. 21 that Snap-on will be the title sponsor of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend in West Allis.
Get ready to race!
What we know:
The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend will take place Aug. 23-24 – with the main race being held on Sunday, Aug. 24.
At the race, Snap-on will commemorate its 105th anniversary with makers and fixers in attendance from its Milwaukee hand tool plant, located in the city where it all began. Simultaneously, Snap-on celebrates its 44th year as a partner in INDYCAR racing in 2025.
On-track activities will begin on Saturday, Aug. 23, followed by INDY NXT by Firestone and NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on Sunday.
A news release said Snap-on has served as sponsor of the Team Penske INDYCAR program since 1981. In 2025, Snap-on is opening new doors with its first multi-year agreement as the title sponsor of the race weekend.
Ticket availability
What you can do:
Tickets for the 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend will go on sale in the coming weeks.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by officials from the Milwaukee Mile and Wisconsin State Fair Park.