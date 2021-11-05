Rodgers' COVID status: Packers fans serve varied opinions

Green Bay Packers fans had mixed feelings about quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday, Nov. 5 after he shared his beliefs on COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

At Lakefront Brewery, a Friday night fish fry was served alongside opinions regarding No. 12.

"Honesty is the best policy," fan Michael Eoloff said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Aaron Rodgers defended the move that landed him on the hot seat, saying during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday: "First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference." In August, Rodgers stated he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's very disappointing, very disappointing as a Packer fan," said fan Jackie Bretl. "To really let the team down, to potentially be out two games, is huge…I guess I kind of expect more from our quarterback."

Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Other fans backed Rodgers.

"I trust Aaron Rodgers, I trust the Green Bay Packers and I don't think it will be a problem," said Brooks Owen, a die-hard fan visiting from Kentucky.

Some are looking ahead.

"He's out, he's sick; let's hope he gets better fast. We need him, but it's Jordan Love's turn now," said Eoloff.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Billy Schmid, a host at 97.3 The Game and SportsMap Radio Network, said phones have been ringing off the hook since news broke of Rodgers' positive COVID-19 test result.

"Wisconsin sports fans want you to be honest," Schmid said. "There are a lot of people we talked about and talked to that didn't think he was being the best teammate... similar l y to him thinking rather selfishly this off-season."

Billy Schmid

Schmid said he expects Rodgers to be hit with fines from the league for breaking protocol as an unvaccinated player.

"Whether we agree or Aaron agrees with the protocol that you, as a non-vaccinated individual, have to meet the media with a mask on, simply neglecting the protocol is going to come with a repercussion," said Schmid.

Just how much Rodgers and the team could be fined is yet to be determined. According to The Athletic, fines range from $15,000 to $50,0000 for players who are not vaccinated and do not follow certain protocols.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app