Milwaukee Bucks inspire fans' art during playoff run

Many times, art imitates life. Two artists use the Milwaukee Bucks as inspiration, and the artwork speaks for itself.

Brad Geers crammed 50 hours of painting into a one-minute video.

"People love seeing the progress of the work and seeing it go from a blank canvas to a finished product," said Geers.

Geers shares his love of the Bucks through paint. His work highlights memorable moments of the game.

"The movement and the excitement of the Bucks in the playoffs, and painting that is just really exciting," he said.

Bucks artwork of Brad Geers

"This was just March 31 when (Giannis Antetokounmpo) became the all-time leading scorer (for the Bucks)," Geers explained of one painting. "It was such an amazing game because they went to overtime, he hit the three-pointer to send it to overtime, then he hit is free throws to win the game and become the all-time scorer."

Geers shared his process.

"I use a lot of marker to outline things as well, and just kind of keep building up from the back to the front and adding details," he said. "It’s all acrylic paint, so it dries fast. I can kind of keep building layers on."

From sunflowers to Giannis portraits, Kawell uses shoes as his canvas.

"The actual insides for this pair I just put the Bucks logo with the Milwaukee skyline," said Kawell. "I try to start with what I think's going to be the hardest, so I have the most energy for that one. If I mess it up I can, like, start over on that versus messing up something else that I already did on it."

Kawell said the design takes up to 20 hours to finish.

Bucks artwork of Mitchell Kawell

"I get to just zone out…I go at my own pace, too. I don’t know. It’s kind of like a nice little release from the world," he said.

While the two artists' styles are different, their love for their favorite team paints the perfect picture. Kawell said every time he goes to a game, he wears the shoes. Geers said he just finished his Bobby Portis painting on April 19.

To see more work from Geers or Kawell, visit their Instagram pages: @bradgeers and @mitchkawellcustoms.

