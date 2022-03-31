Giannis Bucks' all-time scoring leader

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in scoring.

Entering Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center with 14,172 career points, Antetokounmpo needed 40 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) for first place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list and did so with his 3-point make at the 18-second mark of the fourth quarter, giving him 42 points on the night.

In his ninth season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo is now the franchise’s all-time leader in points, blocks and triple-doubles. He also entered tonight’s game second in Bucks history in field goals made, second in free throws made, seventh in threes made, second in rebounds, second in assists and fifth in steals.

An NBA Champion, two-time MVP, the reigning Finals MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player award winner and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, the 27-year-old Antetokounmpo has appeared in 652 games (587 starts) throughout his NBA career with the Bucks after being selected by the team with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

This season, the Athens, Greece native is averaging a career-high 29.9 points (T-2nd in NBA), 11.6 rebounds (T-5th in NBA), 5.8 assists, 1.45 blocks (9th in NBA) and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 55.2% from the field (10th in NBA). He’s on track to average more than 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the fourth consecutive season, which would make him the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in four separate seasons.