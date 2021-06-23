Bucks fan writes 'Greek Freak' hype song

Fans are rallying behind the Milwaukee Bucks in many different, creative ways. One Bucks super-fan wrote a hype song inspired by the team – and he wants the whole city to sing it.

It is a catchy rallying cry of dedicated fan and musician Keenen Russell, who sings in front of a place and for a team he loves.

"I put my heart and soul into these lyrics. I’m waiting for everybody to hear it," Russell said.

Russell wrote the song "Greek Freek," inspired by the team and its star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"It represents triumph, it represents doubters, people who don’t think we can do it," Russell said.

Restaurant responds to ESPN hosts' jab

For the doubters, a Bay View restaurant has the perfect menu item. The Vanguard has put a twist on a favorite; "The Milwaukee Dog" has become "The Terrible City."

The move makes fun of comments made by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and other ESPN hosts who implied Milwaukee was a "terrible city" and later walked back their words.

"They gave us the moniker, we’re going to make them eat that moniker," said Alex Elert with Vanguard.

The all-beef hot dog is topped with cheddar, cheese wiz and, of course, some cheese curds.

Despite what anyone says, Bucks fans know what the team can do – and don't doubt how far the team can go.

"I’m saying that we’re here and we’re going to keep going and we’re here to stay," said Russell.

Russell will be shooting a music video later this week.

