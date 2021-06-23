New Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead released, features deer

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled on Wednesday, June 23 an officially licensed Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobblehead featuring the reigning NBA MVP with a deer.

The release comes ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night as the Bucks look to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

The limited-edition bobblehead features Giannis in the Bucks’ black jersey dribbling the ball with his mean mug alongside a fierce-looking deer.

Here are the details:

The bobbleheads are available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum at this link , and other Milwaukee Bucks bobbleheads can be found at this link

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,020 to commemorate the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The bobbleheads, which just arrived, are $40 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order. A limited number are also available at the Museum, which is open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the 18-year-old entered the NBA as a little-known player born in Greece to Nigerian parents. Known as the "Greek Freak" due to his combination of size, speed, and ball-handling skills, Antetokounmpo’s rise as one of the top players in the NBA has coincided with the Bucks becoming one of the league’s top teams. Giannis earned NBA Most Valuable Players honors in 2019 and again in 2020, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the second Bucks player to be crowned the league’s MVP.

"The excitement for the Bucks throughout Wisconsin is tremendous, and we’re thrilled to be offering this new Giannis bobblehead as the Bucks continue their journey in the NBA playoffs," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "We think this bobblehead of Giannis will quickly become a fan favorite."

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019, and re-opened on June 1st, 2021, following a nearly 15-month closure due to COVID-19. The HOF and Museum also produces and markets high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

The bobbleheads were produced by FOCO. Please note that any article mentioning this bobblehead should include the fact that they were manufactured by FOCO.

