ESPN hosts disrespectful of Milwaukee hosting NBA playoffs, fans say

Some Milwaukeeans are not happy with ESPN’s show called "First Take." During an episode, the hosts talked about Milwaukee – and not exactly in a positive manner.

When Stephen A. Smith was asked if he wanted to travel to Milwaukee, his response was, "Hell no."

Laughter ensued and host Molly Qerim Rose followed up with, "The one time I didn’t go to the Super Bowl, it was Minnesota and this is the first year, I’m not sure what our plans are for "First Take" but I don’t think we’re going, Max and I, we’ll see and it’s going to be terrible cities."

The Bucks responded on Wednesday with a tweet saying, "There's a reason people are moving to this welcoming gem of a city in record numbers. Oh, by the way, Milwaukeeans are very nice."

Game 1 of the Conference Finals includes the Milwaukee Bucks. The team will play the Atlanta Hawks. Bucks fans are hoping for a win and they are not happy with the comments from the hosts of "First Take."

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson tweeted about the comments made by the hosts.

Restaurant owner Omar Shaikh also responded by inviting the hosts to Carnevor, a steakhouse.

A petition to ban Stephen A. Smith and "First Take" from the NBA finals in Milwaukee has already collected 1,000 signatures.