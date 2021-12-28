John Madden: Wisconsin reacts to icon's death

John Madden, the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and former broadcaster, died Tuesday morning at the age of 85, the NFL said.

From illustrating plays as a broadcaster to the video game series that dons his name, Madden was a household name. At sports bars, like Swagger, fans said his voice and knowledge of the game made them feel at home.

"As a football fan, it's a sad thing, because John Madden became the voice of football to me," said fan Richard Phillips.

Madden was on the call for some of the NFL's biggest games for more than 30 years. His coaching experience and ability to illustrate and explain the game quickly made him a fan favorite – even after his retirement in 2009.

"He was always the cheerful old man – and very funny," fan Tim Hunkel said.

Pat Summerall (L) and John Madden (R) call an NFL game on FOX

"All I remember is, even when I was young, was being in another room and hearing that voice. And you knew it was football time," said Phillips.

"And let's not forget the 'boom!' boom!' – you gotta love it," fan Eric Sodemann said.

Madden's legacy extended beyond the sidelines and television broadcasts. His one-of-a-kind energy captivated a younger generation through the EA Sports "Madden NFL" football video game series – which is still producing games more than 30 years after its creation.

"He was cross-generational. He was around for a long time. He was with the Raiders, then he does broadcasting, among other things," said Sodemann. "Obviously, the video game was a big part of his life and legacy."

Packers quarterback Brett Favre appears on the cover of EA Sports' "Madden NFL 09" video game

That legacy, fans said, won't soon be forgotten.

"He seemed like a guy you could talk football with sitting in a bar having a beer, and that's what I think everybody gravitated to him for that," Phillips said.

FOX6 asked Packers fans if they had a specific memory of Madden from his time in the booth. Most mentioned his admiration of Brett Favre.

Statements and reaction