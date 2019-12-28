Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner -- President Donald Trump.
Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick will be recognized a 'hero' like Pat Tillman
SUMRALL, Miss. -- Brett Favre puts Colin Kaepernick on a high pedestal.
Brett Favre repaying $1.1M for no-show speeches, auditor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months.Favre's effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme.Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the community education center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.“I want to applaud Mr.
AP report: Brett Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches, according to auditor
JACKSON, Miss. — A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday.
TMZ Sports: Brett Favre on Packers drafting QB, 'No one's replacing Aaron Rodgers'
MILWAUKEE -- Days before the NFL Draft, TMZ Sports spoke with Brett Favre about the possibility Green Bay could take a quarterback in the first round.Favre said he had talked with Aaron Rodgers about that -- and insists #12 didn't have a problem with it.Fast-forward to GB selecting Utah State QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick ...
Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Patrick Mahomes
MIAMI -- Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes.The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run.
Former Packers QB Brett Favre named to 'NFL 100 All-Time Team'
GREEN BAY -- You have first pick for the NFL's All-Time Team's quarterback.
Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in June 2020
GREEN BAY -- Former Packers Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin.If you're interested in attending the induction ceremony, tables can be purchased by contacting the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame at 414-727-3605 or at csanfilippo@WIHallofFame.com.
TMZ: Brett Favre's Instagram was hacked -- he's not 'coming out of retirement'
GREEN BAY -- Brett Favre's Instagram account was hacked Tuesday, June 18, the Gunslinger told TMZ Sports.
NFL Honors: Packers Aaron Rodgers wins 'Moment of the Year' award
ATLANTA -- Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was honored with the "Moment of the Year" award at the annual NFL Honors Saturday evening, Feb. 2.
Brett Favre hoodwinked by anti-Semitic group in deleted video clip
MILWAUKEE -- Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre mistakenly shared an anti-Semitic message on a viral smartphone app after being misled by a group of anti-Semitic internet users.Favre's message was accidentally shared on Cameo, an app that allows consumers to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities and sports figures.In a Facebook post, Favre explained that he's fulfilled over 50 Cameo video requests without incident. "Since I match service dogs with military veterans who have PTSD, I assumed that the request stemmed from my interest in veterans affairs and recorded the message," said Favre.According to Buzzfeed News, the message was as follows:
Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Autograph Show celebrates the Packers' legendary 1996 win
MILWAUKEE -- The Green Bay Packers have won more than a couple of Super Bowls, but few are as memorable as Super Bowl XXXI.
Brees, Brady closing in on catching Favre on TD passing list
Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL's schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati.
Brett Favre says he went to rehab 3 times to fight addictions
GREEN BAY — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.Favre told Sports Illustrated he took as many as 14 Vicodin at one time during the 1995 season in Green Bay.
Blast from the past: Baker Mayfield lights up the internet with picture from the past
MILWAUKEE -- NFL prospect Baker Mayfield, who played for the Oklahoma Sooners and is geared up for the start of the NFL Draft, is lighting up the internet with a recreation of a picture from the past.The picture replicates one that shows Brett Favre being selected in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons on Draft Day in 1991.Favre even responded to the Mayfield's tweet.
Brett Favre says he might have had 'thousands' of concussions
Brett Favre says he might have had "thousands" of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.The three-time NFL MVP who played from 1992-2010 and was known for his aggressive approach to football said Thursday on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" that he is experiencing short-term memory issues.Favre, 48, has become an advocate for concussion research and said he had three or four known concussions during his lengthy career."But as we're learning about concussions," he told Kelly, "there's a term we use in football and maybe other sports, that I got 'dinged.'"If that's a concussion, then I've had hundreds, probably thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening."Favre added that he worries about developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as he ages.
"Bart Starr Chalk Talk" event to be emceed by Starr's son, feature Brett Favre, Steve Young
GREEN BAY -- Bart Starr Jr., the son of Green Bay Packers' legend Bart Starr, will emcee a "Chalk Talk" event, featuring former Packers' QB Brett Favre, and Hall of Fame QB and ESPN Analyst Steve Young.According to a press release, tickets for the Bart Starr Chalk Talk go on sale Friday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. through Ticketstar.Tickets are $95 each, and include lunch, a 45-minute Chalk Talk conversation between Favre and Young, where they'll share stories from their careers, and a special 50th anniversary of Super Bowl II feature -- along with silent and live auction items.It'll be held at the KI Convention Center at 333 Main Street in Green Bay, prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Packers and Detroit Lions.The release indicates the lunch will be a special plated tailgate lunch, and the auction will feature Favre and Packers memorabilia.The event will also include Packers' alumni.“This event will benefit great charitable causes, and promises to be a memorable and entertaining interaction with two premier quarterbacks who were fierce competitors on the field.
"Why stop at 40?" In Titletown, Favre reacts to Rodgers' comments he'd like to play until he's 40
DE PERE — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was back in Titletown -- where he picked up another award.The player who led the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowls and one Lombardi trophy was the main event at this year's Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet in De Pere Wednesday, August 9th.