Jill Biden visiting Madison; cancer efforts, education the focus

article

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Madison on Aug. 31 – capping a three-stop visit around the Midwest.

According to the White House, the first lady's visit will be focused on the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot effort to end "cancer as we know it."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the afternoon, as part of a series of back-to-school events, the White House said the first lady will speak at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison.

The stop in Madison will follow two stops on Aug. 30 – one in Indianapolis, the other in Chicago.