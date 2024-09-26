Packers, Vikings continue NFC North rivalry Sunday

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to host the division rival Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday.

The Packers are 2-1 to start the season with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, both with Malik Willis at quarterback in place of the injured Jordan Love. The Vikings are off to a perfect 3-0 start, having defeated the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

The all-time series began in 1961, and the Packers rattled off six straight wins. Green Bay holds a 66-58-3 edge over Minnesota all time, including playoff games. The Packers' 65 regular-season wins over the Vikings are the most of any team against Minnesota (the Bears are second with 57 wins).

Since 2000, the Packers are 28-18-2 against the Vikings in regular-season games. They hold a 6-4 advantage with Matt LaFleur as head coach. Green Bay has also won two of the last three meetings at Lambeau Field and six of the last 10 overall.

Sunday's matchup marks running back Aaron Jones' first game against the team that drafted him. The veteran signed with the Vikings as a free agent this offseason after seven seasons with the Packers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He amassed more than 8,000 yards from scrimmage and more than 60 total touchdowns with Green Bay.

Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (2017) and tight end Ben Sims (2023) both joined the NFL as undrafted free agents with Minnesota.

The Vikings will be the only NFC North opponent the Packers play in the first eight games this season, tied for the fewest since realignment in 2002 with 2012 and 2015.