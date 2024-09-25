Aaron Jones' message to Green Bay; "Thanks for SEEING me"

article

The Brief Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones expressed gratitude to Green Bay Packers fans in an open letter. That letter expressed thanks for the support his Packers coaches, teammates and the fans have had for him the last seven years. The letter was published just days before the Vikings and Packers square off at Lambeau Field.



Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, formerly the Green Bay Packers' featured back, has a heart-felt message for the fans of the green and gold ahead of the Packers-Vikings game on Sunday, Sept. 29.

In an open letter to fans in The Players' Tribune, Jones wrote about how his experience in Titletown transformed him as a person and an athlete. When he was drafted back in 2017, Jones felt like he was definitely not in the eyes of team leaders – because he was not drafted as high as two other backs. But then one day, star wide receiver Davante Adams approached him and said, "I got you as my dog in this race."

In a similar vein, Jones talked about a game against Chicago in which the two main running backs had gone down with injury – and quarterback Aaron Rodgers called on him. When Jones got to the huddle, he distinctly remembered Rodgers say to him. "Hey. I am one of your biggest fans in this entire organization. It’s your time. Yours, right now." Jones ended up scoring – and the Packers won that game.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion during an NFC divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 20 Expand

Jones' message to Green Bay and Packers fans was one of thanks. He expressed being grateful for his time in the green and gold – and for the support his coaches, teammates and fans provided him in the days after his father passed.

As Jones wrapped up his letter, he said the following:

"It’s going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North thing in general — but it’s ALL love, and it’s so much gratitude. Thanks for "betting" on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else.

"Thanks for SEEING me.

"No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart.

-Aaron

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Get Expand

You can read Jones' entire message to fans on The Players' Tribune.

