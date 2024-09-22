Packers at Titans: QB Jordan Love out again, Malik Willis starts

article

The Brief: The Green Bay Packers declared Jordan Love inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Malik Willis will make his second straight start for the Packers. Willis is playing against the team that traded him to Green Bay at the end of the preseason.



The Green Bay Packers are giving quarterback Jordan Love another week to rest, scratching him Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Malik Willis will make his second straight start for the Packers (1-1) with this one coming against the team that traded him to Green Bay at the end of the preseason. Green Bay swapped a 2025 seventh-round draft pick for the former Liberty quarterback taken in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Willis was 12 of 14 for 122 yards with his first career touchdown pass and committing no turnovers in a win against the Colts. He also had six carries for 41 yards as the Packers ran 53 times for 261 yards against Indianapolis.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter:

12:30 - M.Willis rushed for 5 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-0.

7:18 - W.Levis pass complete. Catch made by N.Vannett for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Folk extra point is good. Titans tie it up 7-7.

1:08 - B.Narveson 21 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers retake lead 10-7 .

0:58 - W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 33. Intercepted by J.Alexander at TEN 33. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers extend lead 17-7.

2nd Quarter:

0:03 - B.Narveson 26 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 20-7.

3rd Quarter:

8:34 - M.Willis pass complete. Catch made by E.Wilson for 30 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers extend lead 27-7.

5:01 - W.Levis pass complete. Catch made by D.Hopkins for 11 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Folk extra point is good. Titans cut lead to 27-14.

