Packers lead Browns: Love, Wicks connect for early touchdown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  August 10, 2024 3:41pm CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers lead the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 9 – their first preseason game.

Jordan Love started the game for Green Bay, which received the opening kickoff, and made the most of his only pass attempt. Follow scoring plays below as the game progresses.

1st quarter

GB 7, CLE 0: Love 65-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks at 13:47.

GB7, CLE 0: Lukas Van Ness Sacks Browns quarterback Winston for a 7-yard loss at 10:23.

GB 7, CLE 3: York 55-yard field goal attempt good at 8:51.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.