Packers host Lions at Lambeau Field with division lead on the line

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field and face the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 3 – a 3:25 p.m. kickoff only on FOX6. After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

Green Bay is 6-2 to start the season after four straight wins over the Rams, Cardinals, Texans and Jaguars. They now sit in second place in a competitive NFC North; all four teams have winning records, the only such division in the NFL. Detroit sits atop the division at 6-1; their lone loss came against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

With a win Sunday, the Packers would overtake the Lions for the NFC North lead.

Green Bay has owned the head-to-head series, leading Detroit 106-76-7 all time including playoff games. The Packers have 61 home wins against the Lions, tied for the most home wins by any NFL team against another. They have also won 24 of the last 29 regular-season meetings there.

Green Bay and Detroit have faced each other at least twice every season since 1932. The Lions beat the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 last season, but the Packers prevailed 29-22 on Thanksgiving at Ford Field to split the series.

A number of players and coaches will feel at home across Lake Michigan. Head coach Matt LaFleur, linebacker Eric Wilson and defensive lineman Karl Brooks are all from Michigan. Edge rusher Rashan Gary, wide receiver Jayden Reed and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich all played collegiate football in the state. Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine played for Detroit in 2021.

Lions offensive lineman Keivn Zeitler is from Waukesha, attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and played for the Wisconsin Badgers before te Bengals selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. He has since played for the Browns, Giants and Ravens. Lions tight end Parker Hessse is from La Crosse.