Packers host Cardinals, look to build momentum

The Brief The Packers host the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon, only on FOX6. Green Bay won the last matchup 24-21 three seasons ago in Arizona. Two of the sport's oldest franchises, the Packers and Cardinals have been playing each other since 1921.



The Green Bay Packers welcome back wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander as they host the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 13., - only on FOX6.

The Packers are off to a 3-2 start after last week's road win over the Los Angeles Rams. Still, in what has been a competitive NFC North to start the season, the team sits in last place. The Cardinals are 2-3 following a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter:

9:00 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by J.Reed for 5 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-0.

2nd Quarter:

15:00 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by R.Doubs for 10 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers extend lead 14-0.

6:36: B.Narveson 36 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 17-0.

4:38 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by C.Watson for 44 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers extend lead 24-0.

2:00 - K.Murray pass deep middle complete. Catch made by M.Wilson for 18 yards. TOUCHDOWN. C.Ryland extra point is good. Cardinals cut lead to 24-7.

0:07 - C.Ryland 38 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-B.Gillikin. Cardinals cut lead to 24-10.

3rd Quarter:

9:07 - C.Ryland 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-B.Gillikin. Cardinals cut lead to 24-13.

3:53 - J.Love pass deep right complete. Catch made by R.Doubs for 20 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.Narveson extra point is good. Packers set score to 31-13.

Green Bay leads the all-time series – including playoffs – 46-26-4 over Arizona. Sunday's game will be the 77th meeting between two of the sport's oldest franchises, which have been going head-to-head since 1921. They faced each other two or more times each season from 1926-1949, at which time the Cardinals played in Chicago.

In recent years, the Packers have won eight of the past 11 regular-season games against the Cardinals. That includes a victory the last time the teams played each other, a 24-21 decision in Arizona three seasons ago.

There may be a family reunion on th field come Sunday. Max Melton, the brother of Packers wide receiver Bo Melton, is a cornerback for the Cardinals.

Linebacker Krys Barnes, who now plays for Arizona, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2020 and played three seasons for Green Bay. Ben Steele, the Cardinals' tight ends coach, played for the Packers in the mid-2000s.

Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II went to Marquette University High School. Arizona assistant coaches Sam Siefkes (Oconomowoc) and Connor Senger (West Allis) have ties to the area, too.