Packers face Jaguars, chase 4th consecutive win Sunday on FOX6

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers head to Jacksonville, Florida to face off against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27. The game kicks off at noon – only on FOX6 – followed by a special edition of FOX6 News.



Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are going for their fourth consecutive win when they play at Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 27, a game you can only watch on FOX6. Kickoff is at noon.

The Packers haven't won four in a row since late in the 2022 season.

Love is tied for second in the league with 15 touchdown passes despite missing two games. He also is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions. He has thrown multiple TD passes in nine straight games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Jaguars haven't won back-to-back games in nearly a year. They are coming off a 32-16 victory over New England in London.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter

No scoring plays

2nd Quarter

11:35 - J.Jacobs rushed for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-0.

6:07 - B.McManus 31 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 10-0.

2:46 - T.Lawrence rushed for 6 yards. TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is good. Jaguars on the board 10-7.

0:58 - B.McManus 37 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 13-7.

0:07 - C.Little 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke. Jaguars cut Packers lead to 13-10.

3rd Quarter

5:20 - T.Lawrence pass complete. Catch made by B.Thomas for 14 yards. TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is good. Jaguars take lead 17-13.

0:40 - J.Jacobs rushed for 38 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers retake lead 20-17.

4th Quarter

14:06 - M.Willis pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. The Packers extend their lead, 27-17.

Related article

More statistics

Green Bay is 5-2 to start the season after three straight wins over the Rams, Cardinals and Texans. They sit in third place in a competitive NFC North – the only division in the NFL with all four teams above .500. Jacksonville sits third in its division as well, though with a record of 2-5.

Sunday will be just the eighth meeting between the two teams. All-time, the Packers are 5-2 against the Jaguars and 3-1 on the road in those games. Green Bay has won the last three matchups.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson played seven seasons with the Packers; he was a backup quarterback on the team that won Super Bowl XXXI.