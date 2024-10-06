Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Rams face off at SoFi Stadium for 1st time Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 6, 2024 3:15pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Cal. - The Green Bay Packers face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for the first time, kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Packers are 2-2 to start the season after last week's loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Rams are 1-3 and also coming off a loss to an NFC North opponent, the Chicago Bears. The team's lone win was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

1st quarter:

Packers 7

Rams 0

2nd quarter:

Packers 7

Rams 7

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related

Packers suspend Romeo Doubs for 1 game due to 'detrimental conduct'
article

Packers suspend Romeo Doubs for 1 game due to 'detrimental conduct'

The Green Bay Packers suspended WR Romeo Doubs for one game due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’

Head to head, Green Bay leads the all-time series – including playoffs – 50-48-1 over Los Angeles. Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the franchises.

The Packers have won eight of the last nine regular-season meetings between the two teams, and 15 of the last 20. Green Bay has won four straight matchups against Los Angeles, including a victory in the 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff. 