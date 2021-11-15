Giannis Antetokounmpo GQ's 2021 'athlete of the year'

article

The accolades keep coming for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. GQ magazine on Monday, Nov. 15 announced him as its 2021 "athlete of the year."

2021 has been a big year for the big man, who a week earlier visited the White House as a member of the Bucks' NBA champion squad from the previous season. Other highlights of Antetokounmpo's 2021 on the court include:

NBA Champion

NBA Finals MVP

NBA All-Star (5th appearance)

NBA All-Star Game MVP

All-NBA First Team (3rd time)

NBA All-Defensive First Team (3rd time)

While the GQ recognition is largely a footnote to Antetokounmpo's 2021. He also welcomed his second child and joined the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group.

In announcing Antetokounmpo as athlete of the year, which includes a cover feature on the magazine, GQ also highlighted the 26-year-old's "inspiring life story, unrivaled determination in competition, preternatural charisma" and more on its website.

In the full-length feature article, writer Zach Baron examines Antetokounmpo's improbable rise to stardom, the NBA Finals, fatherhood, the MVP's decision to stay with Milwaukee and more.

The full article is available on GQ's website.

