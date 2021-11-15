Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo GQ's 2021 'athlete of the year'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with the Larry O'Brien trophy on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The accolades keep coming for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. GQ magazine on Monday, Nov. 15 announced him as its 2021 "athlete of the year." 

2021 has been a big year for the big man, who a week earlier visited the White House as a member of the Bucks' NBA champion squad from the previous season. Other highlights of Antetokounmpo's 2021 on the court include:

  • NBA Champion
  • NBA Finals MVP
  • NBA All-Star (5th appearance)
  • NBA All-Star Game MVP
  • All-NBA First Team (3rd time)
  • NBA All-Defensive First Team (3rd time)

While the GQ recognition is largely a footnote to Antetokounmpo's 2021. He also welcomed his second child and joined the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group.

In announcing Antetokounmpo as athlete of the year, which includes a cover feature on the magazine, GQ also highlighted the 26-year-old's "inspiring life story, unrivaled determination in competition, preternatural charisma" and more on its website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the full-length feature article, writer Zach Baron examines Antetokounmpo's improbable rise to stardom, the NBA Finals, fatherhood, the MVP's decision to stay with Milwaukee and more.

The full article is available on GQ's website.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers stock sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 16; $300 per share
article

Packers stock sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 16; $300 per share

The Green Bay Packers announced preliminary details for the organization’s upcoming stock offering on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. CST. This is the sixth stock offering in the team's history.

Brewers 4-Pack and Flex Plan on sale now
article

Brewers 4-Pack and Flex Plan on sale now

Lock in a spot at American Family Field next season with a Brewers 4-Pack or Flex Plan, both available for purchase now.

Bucks honored at the White House for their NBA Championship

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks were honored by President Biden Monday afternoon.