Giannis' diaper drive honors newborn son, gives back to community

Teaming up with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, 2-time MVP, and 2-time dad, Giannis Antetokoumnpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are looking to give back to the community and new parents.

Following the birth of their second son, Maverick Shai, the two wanted to celebrate with a diaper drive. Maverick's Diaper Mission aims to provide clean diapers to those in need.

To donate diapers, bring unopened boxes to Fiserv Forum for any home game, Nov. 17, Nov. 19 or Nov. 20.

For monetary donations, visit the Milwaukee Diaper Mission website. When the goal of $25,000 is met, Nuna Baby will match up to $25,000 for the cause.

In an Instagram post, Mariah noted the inspiration behind the drive:

Becoming a mom made me realize how expensive basic needs for babies and children are. Diapers, wipes, food, etc. should be accessible and affordable for all families. I realize that I am privileged and fortunate enough to be able to afford those basic needs. With that privilege, I believe it is also my duty to give back and help other mothers and families provide those basic needs for their children.



For more information on Maverick's Diaper Mission, visit their website.

