Brewers 4-Pack and Flex Plan on sale now

According to a press release, fans can choose from four pre-set 4-Pack Plans, including the Weekend Plan, Premier Plan, Friday Plan and Rivals Plan. Brewers 4-Packs include many of the most anticipated games of the 2022 season. The four set plans feature many Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games, including promotional giveaway dates and marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves.

Orders placed by Friday, Dec. 17 will receive their 4-Packs in time for the holidays, ready to give to any Brewers fan on their wish list. This year, the Brewers are offering a free Brewers wheat ball logo knit hat with the purchase of two 4-Pack Plans. Please note there is a maximum of two hats per order.

Brewers 4-Packs range in price from $68 – $196 and are available in the Loge Infield Box, Field Outfield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Terrace Box, Loge Bleachers, and Terrace Reserved seating locations. All tickets are subject to availability, while supplies last. Pricing, which includes one ticket to each of four separate games, is as follows:

Location: 4-Pack Prices:

Loge Infield Box: $196

Field Outfield Box: $184

Loge Outfield Box: $152

Loge Bleachers: $112

Terrace Box: $108

Terrace Reserved: $68

To purchase a 4-Pack, call 414-902-GAME (4263) or visit brewers.com/4packs. Standard shipping and handling fees apply. Advance parking packages are also available.

For fans looking to lock in their tickets to more games with ultimate flexibility, the Flex Plan returns in 2022. The Flex Plan includes ticket vouchers in sets of ten that can be allocated any way across a selection of 65 games. Fans may redeem these vouchers at their convenience, such as getting six tickets to one game, two to another, and continuing to mix-and-match their remaining vouchers to fit their schedule. Please note that a maximum of eight vouchers can be redeemed for a single game and that exact seat locations are not guaranteed.