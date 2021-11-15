Packers stock sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 16; $300 per share

article

The Green Bay Packers announced preliminary details for the organization’s upcoming stock offering on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. CST. This is the sixth stock offering in the team's history.

More information, including the formal offering document, will be available when the offering commences. Interested fans will be able to access the full information online at packers.com.

List of details currently available

The price per share will be $300, and there will be a handling fee similar to the handling fee in the last offering.

The offering will initially be limited to persons in the United States, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, subject to completing regulatory processes in certain states.

Shares will be able to be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers, or with personal check or cashier’s check by mail.

Only individuals (including spouses as joint tenants) will be able to purchase shares; individuals can purchase shares as a gift for other individuals.

The Packers will offer 300,000 shares.

No one may buy more than 200 shares (counting any shares that the person purchased in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings).

The offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022, subject to extension.

Interested fans should note

Stock in the Packers does not constitute an investment in "stock" in the common sense of the term.

The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.

Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.

Any offering of Packers stock will only be made through an offering document.

The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to any offering or sale of Packers stock.

The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severely restrict transfers of Packers stock.

