Brewers playoffs: Fans energized after series-opening win

Fans brought the postseason energy that Milwaukee is starting to get used to, the Brewers winning Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Friday, Oct. 8.

American Family Field hit a decibel it has not heard in a long time. The final attendance was more than 40,000.

After a year with no fans cheering, the night was even more special.

"My heart is just racing right now. It’s so fun. It’s just amazing," said fan Madalynn Hamersmeier.

"The atmosphere is electric obviously. Obviously like after the pandemic, nobody has been here. Everybody is ready to explode. We’re going to a world championship. Let’s go," fan Ben Wahrle said.

Milwaukee Brewers fans leave American Family Field after the team's Game 1 win over the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 NL Division Series on Friday, Oct. 8.

The final out capped an up-and-down game.

"It was kind of boring in the beginning, but it got better. Thank god we won," said fan Lori Schell.

The "Rowdy" chants were almost reminiscent of the "Bobby" chants during the Milwaukee Bucks championship run.

"Oh my god, it was amazing. When Rowdy (Tellez) hit that home run, we were so excited. We couldn’t believe it. The crowd was electric," fan Bridget Thyne said.

After the Bucks' won the NBA title, Brewers fans are hoping for another championship to bring Milwaukee even closer together.

"We’re going to take it all the way. All the way," said Schell.

If the Brewers do win the World Series, Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a ring, too. The Bucks star bought a stake in the organization in what seems like a good year.

