Giannis backs Brewers in inspiring video: 'Gotta focus on the moment'

He's part-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers – and now he's also a voice that's being used to hype up fans as the Brew Crew dives into the postseason.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich tweeted out a brief video that shows team highlights. It's voiced entirely by Giannis Antetokounmpo – who knows a thing or two about winning a championship. The words of #34 just seem to fit with what lies ahead for the Crew.

