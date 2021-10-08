Giannis backs Brewers in inspiring video: 'Gotta focus on the moment'
MILWAUKEE - He's part-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers – and now he's also a voice that's being used to hype up fans as the Brew Crew dives into the postseason.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich tweeted out a brief video that shows team highlights. It's voiced entirely by Giannis Antetokounmpo – who knows a thing or two about winning a championship. The words of #34 just seem to fit with what lies ahead for the Crew.
