Playoff tailgating meets tradition ahead of NLDS

MILWAUKEE - Fans did not disappoint today.

Signs of a successful Brewers tailgate outside American Family Field: digging deep for ice-cold beers and grilling fajitas. 

"We just decided to celebrate a little more because it is the playoffs," said Carol Lennart.

As the Brewers battle the Braves, fans are sharing their deep love for the team.  

"It’s part of being here. It’s part of who I am I guess," she said.

Tradition tossed with cherished connections.

"My friend Cindy and I are both hoping they win for our dads who are watching," Julie Houg said.

Julie Houg and her friend, Cindy

Her father died two years ago. 

"He used to take me to games all the time," she said.

She feels his presence here. 

"Ever since, every game I come to, I think of my dad and just wish he was here with me," said Houg.

There is pure appreciation to be in the playoffs. 

"They’ll do great. I know they will," she said.

Some fans had not tailgated since before the pandemic and said it felt good to be pregaming once again.

