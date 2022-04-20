Brewers to cover fans' tabs in 5-county area: 'This one's on me'

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, April 20 a new player-led effort to extend gratitude and show their appreciation for the best fans in Major League Baseball. It's called "This One's On Me" – and if you're lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, one of the team's players might pick up your restaurant or bar tab.

This effort comes after Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes recently surprised fans and footed the tab for everyone at Leff's Lucky Town in Wauwatosa.

What's next?

A news release from the Brewers says to support small businesses and thank the fans, 13 players have selected their favorite restaurants and watering holes where Brewers fans typically gather -- and those players will surprise customers by covering the tab for the night.

One restaurant will be selected for each of the 13 remaining Friday away games in the 2022 season and beginning at 5 p.m. that evening, customers will see their bill covered by a favorite Brewers player.

IMPORTANT: The identity of each restaurant will remain a surprise until that evening; there will be no public announcement in advance. The player picking up the tab will be announced in advance, though.

"This One’s On Me" begins this Friday, April 22 with Christian Yelich covering the tab. Future dates include May 6, May 13, May 27, June 10, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.

