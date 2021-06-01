Brewers ease mask rules, fans welcome change

The city of Milwaukee's COVID-19 public health order expired June 1, and with that, a major change came at American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers are no longer requiring masks for vaccinated fans while encouraging those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing one.

With an open roof at American Family Field, the start of June gave fans a taste of summer baseball in Milwaukee – sunshine, warm temperatures and the chance for fans like Patti Lanza to leave the mask at home.

"Free. Very free, I love it. I love to be able to smell the air again and to see people smile at you again, so you can be happy," Lanza said.

Fans who spoke to FOX6 News on Tuesday said they welcome the chance to get a little closer to the "normal" experience of going to the ballpark – just as the Brewers were hoping for.

"It feels great. It feels like the real deal, like we are back," said Sherry Hansen.

Tailgating at American Family Field

The team has worked hand-in-hand with the Milwaukee Health Department – first to get fans back inside the stadium, and now to no longer requiring masks. Either outside or inside, fans appreciate having the choice.

"I got vaccinated. I feel like if I got vaccinated, I should be allowed to not have to wear my mask. So I'm not wearing my mask, and I'm just here to have a good time," said Kadin Mustafa.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The masks were not the only change inside American Family Field. A few concession stands are now accepting cash, though the majority are still cashless.

There is hope among fans that they can now play a bigger role in creating a home-field advantage in Milwaukee.

Concession stand at American Family Field

"You can yell more. You can yell more – everybody can hear you yell. When you have a mask on, you're restricted, so this will be great," said Lanza.

The only box left to check is a return to full capacity. Friday, the Brewers will kickoff single-game ticket sales for "Re-Opening Day."

The stadium returns to 100% capacity on June 25.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app