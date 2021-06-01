Brewers 'Tropical Tailgate' ticket sale Friday

article

The Milwaukee Brewers organization announced the arrival of the Friday, June 4 "Tropical Tailgate" – the beginning of single-game ticket sales for the June 25 Re-Opening Day and all remaining games on the home schedule.



The Tropical Tailgate replaces the annual "Arctic Tailgate" event, which historically has marked the first day of individual game ticket sales every year. The Arctic Tailgate was not staged this year.

Like the Arctic Tailgate, fans will be allowed to "camp out" at the American Family Field Box Office the night of Thursday, June 3 beginning at 11:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at the American Family Field Box Office the next morning at 9:40 a.m., 20 minutes before they are available for online and phone purchases.

The first 500 fans at the box office will receive the following on Friday morning, all free:

A limited - edition, official "2021 Re-Opening Day" t-shirt. The shirt will not be sold, so this is truly a one-of-a-kind item

Beer from Molson Coors, and Screwdrivers courtesy of SKYY Vodka and Delaware North/Sportservice

Sausage Strips from Johnsonville, Breakfast Pizza from Palermo’s and donuts (first 200 fans) from Grebe’s Bakery

Soda from Pepsi

"Re-Opening Day" photo opportunities, games and prizes including Brewers merchandise, autographed items, and tickets to Hawaiian Shirt Night on June 12

The first 500 fans at the event will receive a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to a future Brewers game

Brewers reliever Trevor Richards will serve as a guest bartender at American Family Field during the Tropical Tailgate beginning at 9 a.m. Of note, during his minor league career, Richards was a member of the Molson Coors (then MillerCoors) guest relations team just down the street from American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers alumni Gorman Thomas and Larry Hisle, broadcaster Lane Grindle and mascots will all be in attendance early Friday morning.



Previously, the Brewers announced that June 25 - the first game this year that American Family Field will be at 100 percent capacity - will officially be "Re-Opening Day 2021."



With Opening Day traditionally an afternoon start, the Brewers have moved the start time of the June 25 game against the Colorado Rockies from 7:10 p.m to 3:10 p.m. Re-Opening Day will include appearances by Brewers icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor, a special national anthem performance, and many other ceremonies that herald the beginning of a new season.

In addition, all fans in attendance at the June 25 Re-Opening Day will receive a special magnet schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s, reflecting the remaining 43 home and 44 road games scheduled from June 25 through the season’s end. The first 10,000 fans will also receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.



As a reminder, single game tickets for games scheduled from today through June 16 are currently available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office. Single-game seats for all games from June 25 through the end of the season will go on sale this Friday, June 4 at the Tropical Tailgate.



Season and Partial Season Packages (10-or-more games) are now available by calling 414-902-4487. In addition, Group Ticket packages for all games are now available by calling 414-902-GRPS (414-902-4777) or at Brewers.com/Groups.