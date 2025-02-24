Badgers' assistant head coach excited for team's future

article

The attention is building on college basketball as March approaches. This season's Badgers team may be very well-prepared for some madness. There is a certain irony for Badgers assistant coach Kirk Penney.



Local perspective:

There is a certain irony for Badgers assistant coach Kirk Penney as he watches this season's high-powered offense at his alma mater. He was a part of the low-scoring 2000 Wisconsin final four team, a team recognized during a February game against Oregon at the Kohl Center.

"It was really special. It's hard to believe it was 25 years ago," he said. "It was my freshman year here. My first year living in America. And I was privileged to be on a team of great, great guys. A really good group and an incredibly amazing defensive-minded coach."

That was coach Dick Bennett and that team frustrated and flummoxed opponents all the way to Indianapolis.

"Every round we progressed, nobody expected it. We didn't really expect it, but we were willing to stay on that roller coaster, and it was really fun."

The current Wisconsin team has legitimate postseason aspirations, thanks to the new focus on scoring. Penney, who made it to the NBA, is one of the greatest players in history from New Zealand, and he has always appreciated seeing the ball go through the net.

"Obviously, I think it's an important journey. I think it's the right journey," he said. "And we knew we had to go on it. We're 18 months in, and I think the continuity of last year's players coming back was really important. I think we've taken the bull by the horns and now we're running with it."

Dig deeper:

The Badgers are a lock to be selected for the NCAA tournament field, with the biggest question being whether they will get to start their journey here in Milwaukee for opening round games. Fiserv Forum will host games on March 21 and 23. Wisconsin would love to be assigned to this location.