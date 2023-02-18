NBA All-Star Game, Bucks submitting bids to host: report

article

As NBA stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, take in this season's All-Star festivities, the Milwaukee Bucks may have an eye on the future.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is submitting bids to host the superstar showcase in either 2025 or 2026 at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee hosted its first and only NBA All-Star game to date in 1977.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

More than a star-studded, single-game exhibition, the league has grown the event into what it now calls All-Star weekend. If the Bucks succeed in their bid, it would bring three days of entertainment to downtown Milwaukee.

As constructed for 2023, All-Star weekend includes an All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars game on Friday; skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest on Saturday and the All-Star Game itself on Sunday.

This year, the "AntetokounBros" helped lead a celebrity team coached by Marquette Golden Eagles alumnus Dwyane Wade to a win.

In the skills challenge, the Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo and the Wisconsin Herd's Alex Antetokounmpo competed alongside Holiday, filling in for an injured Giannis.