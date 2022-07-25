AJ Dillon shoved by police officer inside Lambeau Field: video

Video shows Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon being yanked and shoved by a police officer inside Lambeau Field on Saturday night, July 23.

It happened during an exhibition European soccer match. Dillon said he was asked to come down to the field and do a Lambeau Leap during a rain delay. That's when video shows the officer grabbing and pushing Dillon.

Dillon tweeted about the incident, saying he assumed the officer "missed them telling me to come down," later calling it "just miscommunication between parties."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Dillon's teammates Adrian Amos and De'Vondre Campbell also weighed in on Twitter, complimenting Dillon's handling of the situation.

According to WLUK-TV in Green Bay, the match started 15 minutes late because of lightning. Roughly 15 minutes after play began, the match was delayed again due to the weather for around an hour.

The announced attendance was 78,128 for the match between Manchester City, which won, and Bayern Munich.