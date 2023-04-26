Aaron Rodgers' Jets press conference, team introduces QB: 'I'm excited'

The New York Jets introduced Aaron Rodgers as a member of the team Wednesday, April 26 after his trade from the Green Bay Packers became official.

In the trade, the Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York next season.

"This is a surreal day for me, after spending 18 years in the same city," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of excitement. I'm here because I believe in this team, I believe in Coach (Robert) Saleh.

"Obviously, a big thanks to the Green Bay Packer organization for an incredible run. That chapter is over now, and I'm excited about the new adventure here in New York."

Asked if there were any questions or concerns about his long-term future with the Jets after an offseason of retirement contemplation, Rodgers said: "I'm going to be here for the foreseeable future." The 39-year-old quarterback also praised Jets officials – and a reunion with a former coach as a driving factor in his pursuit of the trade.

"A big reason I'm here…is Nathaniel Hackett, who's here, and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay," said Rodgers. "I love him like a brother and I believe in him. And I'm really happy to be back working with him."

End of an era

Rodgers, 39, posted a lengthy farewell to his Instagram on Tuesday, just one day after news of a trade between the Packers and Jets was announced following weeks of speculation over what Rodgers’ future in the NFL would look like.

With the Packers, Rodgers won four MVP awards, the second most ever by a single player, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV after the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. His 59,082 career passing yards rank ninth in NFL history, 475 touchdowns rank fifth in NFL history, and 103.6 passer rating ranks second in NFL history.

The quarterback was named a five-time All-Pro by the Associated Press, including four first-team selections. Rodgers' 10 Pro Bowl selections are the most in Packers history. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Tom Brady the only other quarterback.

Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating four times, passing touchdowns twice and completion percentage once. He also holds the NFL record for passer rating in a season, 122.5, as well as records for the lowest interception rate in a season and for a career, consecutive passes without an interception and best career touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft out of California, Rodgers took the reins from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre after three seasons on the Packers' bench.

Rodgers holds the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns and passer rating (among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts). He is second in team history for passing yards, games played and game-winning drives, trailing only Brett Favre who played 25 more games with Green Bay than did Rodgers.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.