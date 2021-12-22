Pro Bowl: 3 Packers make NFC roster, 4 others named alternates

Three Green Bay Packers players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl – quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

It is Rodgers' 10th Pro Bowl selection – surpassing Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg for the most in franchise history. It is also the first time that Rodgers has been named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth consecutive season, according to Packers.com.

Adams has now been named to his fifth Pro Bowl, all consecutive selections. According to Packers.com, that ties Sterling Sharpe for the second-most by a wide receiver in franchise history. James Lofton's seven career Pro Bowl's are the record.

This is Clark's second selection, making him a Pro Bowler in back-to-back seasons.

Rodgers and Adams were named starters for the Pro Bowl this season, according to Packers.com. This is Clark's first time as an original selection; he made the previous year's team as an alternate.

Running back Aaron Jones was named a first alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Pass rusher Rashan Gary, cornerback Rasul Douglas and punter Corey Bojorquez were also named alternates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jones made his first Pro Bowl last season. If selected, it would be the first Pro Bowl selection for Gary, Douglas and Bojorquez.

For the AFC, former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named a starter. Badgers alumnus T.J. Watt was named a starter, too.

Former Packers offensive lineman Corey Linsley, now with the Los Angeles Charges, was named the AFC's starting center.

Advertisement