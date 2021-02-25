Open Record: The Mensah files

Controversial police officer Joseph Mensah has a new job. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department hired the now-former Wauwatosa officer. Following the news, public records revealed the public's reaction, including a text from a local judge that raised some eyebrows. In the meantime, public records showing people who protested Mensah are finding their names on arrest records with booking numbers. The problem? Those people say they were never arrested. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into these two different, but related, stories.

Amanda St. Hilaire breaks down the records she requested following Mensah's hiring in Waukesha County and what she found. Bryan Polcyn explains how public records are also revealing more about protests surrounding the Mensah shootings. Plus, in this episode's Off the Record segment, we go back in time. Hear one of the things Amanda misses most amid the pandemic and the movies we all last saw in the movie theater.

