Open Record: Robbed on the Route

By and
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Thieves are targeting your mail and one woman says a personal check she wrote was cashed by a man she'd never met. What is the post office doing about a string of crimes against letter carriers? In this week's Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the latest crime ring where postal workers are robbed on the route. Bill explains arrow keys and why thieves are after them. Plus, Bill shares one woman's story after she was a victim of the acetone-washed checks. You'll hear that victim's message to the thieves.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.