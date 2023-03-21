Zachariah Anderson trial; jury deliberations begin

article

In the trial of Zachariah Anderson, a Kenosha County jury began deliberations Tuesday, March 21.

Anderson drew one name out of a lottery tumbler to remove one juror from the group that would deliberate. Ultimately, a jury of seven women and five men received the case and began deliberating around noon.

The state and defense delivered closing arguments Tuesday morning – District Attorney Michael Graveley followed by the defense's Kirk Obear and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek.

Anderson is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's love interest, Rosalio Gutierrez, and hiding his body in 2020. The body has never been found.

The trial began in late February when 14 jurors were selected to hear the case – five men and nine women. Weeks of testimony followed.

Rosalio Gutierrez

The state rested its case on Friday, March 17. Prosecutors' theory is Anderson attacked Gutierrez in his apartment, killed him, hid his body and destroyed evidence of the crime.

When the trial resumed Monday, March 20, Anderson's defense worked to raise enough doubt to convince the jury to find him not guilty. They argued police ignored other possibilities – those arguments taking just one day.