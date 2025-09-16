Expand / Collapse search

Young children locked in Milwaukee storage unit; man, woman in custody

By
Published  September 16, 2025 10:18am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Young children found in locked storage unit in Milwaukee

Young children found in locked storage unit in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16. A man and woman were taken into custody.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16.
    • The kids range in age from 2 months to 9 years.
    • A man and woman are now in custody in connection with this case.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16. A man and woman were taken into custody.

Children found in storage unit

What we know:

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of children being locked in a storage unit.  

When the officers entered the unit, they located a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. No injuries were reported.

Young children found in locked Milwaukee storage unit

A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews