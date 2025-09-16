Young children locked in Milwaukee storage unit; man, woman in custody

The Brief Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16. The kids range in age from 2 months to 9 years. A man and woman are now in custody in connection with this case.



What we know:

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of children being locked in a storage unit.

When the officers entered the unit, they located a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. No injuries were reported.

A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.