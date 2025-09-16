Young children locked in Milwaukee storage unit; man, woman in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16. A man and woman were taken into custody.
Children found in storage unit
What we know:
Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of children being locked in a storage unit.
When the officers entered the unit, they located a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. No injuries were reported.
Young children found in locked Milwaukee storage unit
A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.