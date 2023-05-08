Wrong-way driver on I-43, 2 vehicles hit

article

A wrong-way driver struck two other vehicles Monday afternoon, May 8 on I-43.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the driver, a Milwaukee man, 78, entered I-43 around 2:30 p.m. via the Fond du Lac off-ramp and continued northbound in the southbound lanes to Capitol. The total distance traveled was 3.5 miles.

There were no serious injuries despite the two vehicles being struck.

MCSO said the driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly during field sobriety testing.

The driver was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, causing injury and OWI, first offense.