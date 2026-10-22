The Brief Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel, which opened in 1893, is rumored to be haunted. The high-end hotel in downtown Milwaukee is a popular spot for visiting baseball teams, celebrities and dignitaries. Many MLB players report spooky, strange or paranormal occurrences at the hotel.



The World Series between the Brewers and Rays is sure to deliver a wealth of heart-racing moments, but for many visiting players, there's a hotel in downtown Milwaukee that offers the kind of hair-raising experiences they'd rather avoid before a big game.

The Pfister Hotel has long been rumored to be haunted, with some MLB players reporting uneasy nights at the historic lodging. And that's fitting â€“ if there's a Game 7 this year, it will be hosted in Milwaukee on Halloween night.

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The Pfister Hotel

The backstory:

For many sports teams visiting Milwaukee, the high-end Pfister Hotel is a convenient place to spend the night. The hotel, which has the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world, opened its doors in 1893. It was built by businessman Guido Pfister and his son, Charles, and is often a temporary home for U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes. It's also rumored to be a long-term home for a ghostly presence.

Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel, which opened in 1893, is rumored to be haunted. Some MLB players have reported experiencing paranormal activity while staying at the high-end hotel.

Haunted hotel?

What they're saying:

For years, MLB players have reported spooky encounters at the Pfister. Some say they've heard disembodied voices or unexplained footsteps.

In 2009, then-Minnesota Twins (and eventual Brewers) outfielder Carlos Gomez told the Associated Press that he heard voices in his room. Then his iPod went on the fritz, changing his music and playing an eerie static tone. The bizarre moment sent Gomez, who had just stepped out of the shower, running to the lobby without putting on his pants or shoes.

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"I'm scared to go there," he said. "They should change the hotel. Everybody here doesn't like the hotel. Why (do) they always put us in the same hotel when you can't sleep?"

The next time he stayed at the Pfister, Gomez brought a Bible for protection.

"Everything's scary," he said. "Everything in the hotel, the paintings and pictures, it's a lot of old, crazy stuff. No good, man. No good."

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Phillies star Bryce Harper is another player who left the hotel with a tale of paranormal activity.

"When I woke up in the morning â€“ I swear on everything â€“ the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," Harper said. "I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."

Some players outright refuse to stay at the Pfister. Dodgers shortstop Mookie Bets books an Airbnb when the team is in Milwaukee due to the rumored hauntings. His teammate Teoscar Hernandez and his wife, Jennifer, switched hotels during the 2025 National League Championship Series after she heard stories of paranormal activity.

Who is the ghost?

Friendly ghost:

Some people believe that Charles Pfister haunts the hotel. Pfister general manager Joe Kurth told the Associated Press in 2009 that any ghostly encounters with him would be friendly in nature.

"The ghost is described as a portly gentleman with a smile," he said, "here to make sure that his brand of hospitality still exists within the hotel today."

When is the World Series?

World Series schedule:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.